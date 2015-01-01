|
Citation
|
Habek D. Med. Leg. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37231708
|
Abstract
|
Prompt and better primary examination of victims accompanied by meticulous note-taking in cases of suspected child sexual abuse are needed to improve both conviction rates and to avoid inappropriate criminal investigations and proceedings. The majority of child sexual abuse victims are female. More training is needed for gyaecologists in this field.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; adolescents; Croatia; sexual violence; forensic examination; paedogynaecology; rape; Sexual abuse