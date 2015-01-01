SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Habek D. Med. Leg. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)

10.1177/00258172231165148

37231708

Prompt and better primary examination of victims accompanied by meticulous note-taking in cases of suspected child sexual abuse are needed to improve both conviction rates and to avoid inappropriate criminal investigations and proceedings. The majority of child sexual abuse victims are female. More training is needed for gyaecologists in this field.


children; adolescents; Croatia; sexual violence; forensic examination; paedogynaecology; rape; Sexual abuse

