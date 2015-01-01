Abstract

Previous studies on aggressiveness and impulsiveness in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are ambiguous. Furthermore, no biochemical or clinical factors related to these variables have been definitively confirmed. The aim of the study was to clarify whether, in women with phenotype A of PCOS, variables such as body mass index and clinical and biochemical hyperandrogenism have an impact on either the intensity of impulsivity or aggression or on other selected behavioral manifestations of these variables. The study included 95 patients diagnosed with PCOS phenotype A. The criterion for recruitment into the study group and the control group was body mass index. The study was conducted with the use of a closed-format questionnaire and calibrated clinical scales. Higher body mass index (BMI) values in women with PCOS phenotype A are associated with poor eating habits. The severity of impulsivity and aggression syndrome, as well as the tendency to engage in risky sexual behavior and patterns of alcohol consumption among patients diagnosed with PCOS phenotype A, are not dependent on BMI. The severity of impulsiveness and the syndrome of aggression in women with phenotype A PCOS are not associated with clinical symptoms of hyperandrogenism or with androgen levels.

Language: en