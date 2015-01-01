|
In March 2023 the UK government minister Michael Gove announced plans to make the selling of nitrous oxide (laughing gas) illegal under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 (MDAct1971). The justification for this planned change in the law is to stop the use in public places with the subsequent littering of the small metal canisters or whippits that the gas is sold in. Why the use of nitrous oxide and littering of whippits should demand criminalisation of perpetrators whereas the use of alcohol with littering of cans and bottles will only attract civil sanctions (if dealt with at all) exposes the intellectual dishonesty behind the proposed law.
