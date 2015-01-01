|
Citation
|
Jenssen ORN, Dillern T. Int. J. Emerg. Serv. 2022; 12(1): 52-65.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE To meet physically demanding occupational tasks, reduce occupational stress and work-related injuries and to uphold general health, emergency responders need to maintain a certain level of physical fitness. However, among emergency responders a career-long decreasing physical fitness constitutes a challenge. Based on the self-determination theory (SDT), this study aims to explore if there is any relationship between motivational regulation and physical activity patterns among future emergency responders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Firefighters; Health; Occupational demands; Paramedics; Police