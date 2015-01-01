Abstract

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 44% of elementary-aged students reported experiencing adverse childhood experiences, while 13% reported experiencing three or more (Blodgett & Lanigan, 2018). During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents faced many hardships such as economic and health disparities. This resulted in an influx of reported and presumably unreported adverse childhood experiences. The most reported experience included child neglect and psychological maltreatment (Sonu et al., 2021). While not seen as popular in the media and literature, the impact of psychological maltreatment is more severe than any other form of abuse (Hines, 2020). This paper will discuss the current conceptual findings, legal definitions, theoretical underpinnings, policy and practice implications as it relates to child neglect and psychological maltreatment of elementary-aged children.

Language: en