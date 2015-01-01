Abstract

Coastal areas play a vital role by providing some people with their source of livelihood. Coastal areas are vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, such as sea-level rise (SLR), which could damage infrastructure and threaten the socio-economic conditions of communities, thus making the regions vulnerable. Semarang City located in a coastal zone, and one of the coastal settlements in Semarang City experiencing the impacts of climate change is Tambak Lorok in North Semarang District. Adaptive capacity is needed for solutions to climate change vulnerability. This study aims to determine the level of vulnerability due to tidal flood disasters resulting from climate change in coastal settlements. In this initial stage, this study assesses the level of vulnerability and uses a quantitative approach. Through lessons learned by comparing the conditions of vulnerability in Bilu Village, Banjarmasin City, differences in capacity vulnerability were obtained. Tambak Lorok has a low level of social vulnerability, while Bilu Village has a medium level of vulnerability. Assessments related to social vulnerability are identified through individual and community capacity indicators measured at the household and community levels. Differences in the conditions of coastal areas and the impacts of climate change that occur affect the level of vulnerability of these areas.

Language: en