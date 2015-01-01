Abstract

U.S. Department of Education research indicates that early warning indicator systems are being used in at least half of high schools in the United States. Previous findings from an efficacy study of one early warning indicator and response system, the Early Warning Indicator (EWI) team model, indicated that ninth grade students in schools using this model were significantly less likely than control school students to be chronically absent; schools using this model with fidelity had higher levels of ninth grade attendance and course performance than schools that did not use the model with fidelity. Yet, information from past research does not describe how coaches adapt early warning systems to their schools. Therefore, this article examines the activities of three top coaches using the EWI team modeling in rural, urban, and suburban schools to do a deep dive into their activities to identify important lessons for developing new early warning systems.

