Abstract

In order to strengthen urban rescue capabilities, a new method is proposed to optimize the spatial distribution of fire stations in urban areas. Potential fire risk places are simplified into points of interest (POIs). Based on the Minimize Facilities Method and Maximize Coverage Algorithm, the number and location of fire stations are determined. In addition, the POIs assigned to the stations are also determined. Moreover, the service area of the fire station is identified according to topological convex hull theory. After that, the coverage rate of the POIs and the sensitivity of the accessible area to the driving time are discussed. At last, Zhongyuan District of Zhengzhou City is taken as an example to verify the effectiveness of the proposed method. The results reveal that current fire stations are insufficient for protecting fire safety. It is necessary to construct three new stations, which will significantly enhance firefighting capabilities. Thus, the areas capable of being timely reached by fire forces in 4.3 min reach 108.8 km2, covering more than 50% of the target district. About 94 percent of the area composed of the target district can be reached in 10 min. Good accessibility indicates the proposed method is capable of optimizing the location of the urban fire station.

