Abstract

Underground mining, including underground coal mining, is accompanied by accidents and fire hazards that pose a threat to the life safety of miners. The fire hazard increases with an increase in the mining depth. Currently, most accidents in coal mines are mine fires. The cost of eliminating mine fires is 80-95% of the cost of eliminating all accidents occurring at mining enterprises. Therefore, the problem of developing a new methodology for modeling the ventilation network parameters of the mine to increase the reliability of controlling the aerogas mode at the excavation site is very relevant. The comprehensive analysis and assessment of gas-dynamic processes in coalmines under study were carried out using the methods of probability theory and mathematical statistics. Spatial data were processed using spline interpolation in "gnuplot". As a result, a generalized expression for the transfer functions of coalmine objects, taking into account delays, was developed, including the description of dynamic properties of mining sites under various operating modes. The principal possibility of using a graphical method for estimating additional parameters of the sections of the ventilation system branches has been proved due to the alignment of their profiles at an equivalent distance relative to an arbitrary analogue. The improved method of spatial modeling was used to determine the gas-dynamic characteristics through additive gas-dynamic processes. The studies have been carried out and the method for managing the process of changing connections between devices (controllers-switches) of the technical system was developed in order to obtain greater reliability for safe mining. In subsequent studies, there is an issue of more detailed clarification of the peculiarities concerning the interrelations between the studied parameters in several projections of the response space.

