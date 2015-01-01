Abstract

Fire safety evacuation has been used in numerous different kinds of buildings. This research conducts a scientometric review of fire safety evacuation applications and advances in the buildings to clarify the research trends of fire evacuation in the future and provide guidance for relevant research. A total of 3312 journals and conference proceedings were analyzed through different dimensions. The result proves that evacuation environments concentrate mainly on residential building, commercial building, school, and railway station. The characteristics of the evacuee have been gradually refined in recent years, including children, the elderly, patients, and vulnerable groups. The main experimental approaches of fire safety evacuation are evacuation drills, site records, and VR/AR experiments. The crowd behavior models mainly consist of six types: a cellular automata model, a social force model, a lattice gas model, a game-theoretic model, an animal agent-based model, and a computer agent-based model. The analysis results in the theoretical method are becoming gradually closer to the behavioral characteristics and movement data of the crowd during the actual evacuation with improvements of practical considerations. The study of evacuation drills, disaster rescue, emergencies, and other external environmental factors will become the forefront of future research, and subway stations, airports, high-rise building, and other personnel places will be the focus of the study of crowd evacuation.

Language: en