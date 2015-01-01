SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yin J, Tang T, Zhang G, Zhou L, Deng P. Fire (Basel) 2023; 6(4): e147.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/fire6040147

Abstract

Due to the randomness of interior combustibles, wall thermal inertia, and opening factor, the fire temperature rise in high-rise residential buildings is uncertain. This study investigated 38 urban high-rise residential buildings, created the probability density functions of fire load density, opening factor, and wall thermal inertia, and constructed random fire scenarios for urban high-rise residential buildings. On this basis, relying on the Latin Hypercube Sampling method, this study further explored the probabilistic model for fire temperature rise in urban high-rise residential buildings under the action of uncertain factors, generated the possible temperature rise curves of fires in urban high-rise residential buildings and their probability distribution, and established the most representative temperature rise curve.


Keywords

fire; high-rise residential building; Latin Hypercube Sampling; probability distribution; randomness; temperature rise law

