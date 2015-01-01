SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang C. Fire (Basel) 2023; 6(4): e137.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/fire6040137

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Reducing the occurrence of structural fires is the common goal of all countries. However, the development level of different countries determines the degree of perfection of local fire management regulations. Developed countries have a more rational urban layout, sufficient firefighting resources, and the ability to guarantee fire safety. In contrast, haphazardly built residential areas in developing and underdeveloped countries have more safety hazards, which increases the challenges of local fire management. This study provides an overview of the causes and impacts of fires in different countries and identifies gaps in fire safety between developed and developing countries, as well as corresponding strategies to deal with fires. It is worth mentioning that the development and evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has made it possible to predict fires, thereby greatly reducing damage and losses caused by fires. In addition, the development of new fire-resistant building materials, etc., provides more means to reduce the possibility of fire.


Language: en

Keywords

fire education; fire management; fire mitigation; structural fires

