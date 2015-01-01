Abstract

In this paper, a solution based on an improved particle swarm algorithm is proposed for the path planning problem without a road network in forest fire rescue scenarios. The algorithm adopts an adaptive inertia weight and a dynamically updated learning factor strategy to enhance the global and local search capabilities of the algorithm. In terms of cost function design, the article considers three factors: path length, terrain slope, and obstacle avoidance ability to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the path. The experimental results show that: (1) the path planning algorithm based on improved particle swarm optimization can effectively avoid spreading wildfire and reach the designated target point with a good "detour" effect; (2) the path planned by the improved PSO algorithm performs better than the original PSO algorithm in terms of fitness evaluation and average slope; and (3) changes in the particle population, dimensions, and learning factors in the particle swarm optimization algorithm can affect the convergence of the final path. Increasing the particle dimensions can bring more reasonable and specific paths; decreasing the learning factor increases the convergence iterations, but also obtains a better path planning solution and higher fitness.

Language: en