Abstract

China is the country with the largest number of tunnels, the largest tunnel construction scale, and the fastest development of tunnels in the world. Figure 1 shows the development history of metro and highway tunnels; it can be seen that tunnels have experienced rapid development in recent years. By the end of the year of 2021, there were a total of 23,268 highway tunnels, with a total length of 24,698.9 kilometers [1]; 7209.7 km of this distance is made up of tunnels operating the metro in China [2].

