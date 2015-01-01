SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yao Y, Xia Z, Wang R, Ren F, Gao Z, Zhao J, Wang Q. Fire (Basel) 2023; 6(5): e191.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/fire6050191

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

China is the country with the largest number of tunnels, the largest tunnel construction scale, and the fastest development of tunnels in the world. Figure 1 shows the development history of metro and highway tunnels; it can be seen that tunnels have experienced rapid development in recent years. By the end of the year of 2021, there were a total of 23,268 highway tunnels, with a total length of 24,698.9 kilometers [1]; 7209.7 km of this distance is made up of tunnels operating the metro in China [2].


Language: en

Keywords

n/a

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print