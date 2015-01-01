|
Yao Y, Xia Z, Wang R, Ren F, Gao Z, Zhao J, Wang Q. Fire (Basel) 2023; 6(5): e191.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
China is the country with the largest number of tunnels, the largest tunnel construction scale, and the fastest development of tunnels in the world. Figure 1 shows the development history of metro and highway tunnels; it can be seen that tunnels have experienced rapid development in recent years. By the end of the year of 2021, there were a total of 23,268 highway tunnels, with a total length of 24,698.9 kilometers [1]; 7209.7 km of this distance is made up of tunnels operating the metro in China [2].
