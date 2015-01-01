Abstract

With climate change and the resulting rise in temperatures, wildfire risk is increasing all over the world, particularly in the Western United States. Communities in wildland-urban interface (WUI) areas are at the greatest risk of fire. Such fires cause mass evacuations and can result in traffic congestion, endangering the lives of both citizens and first responders. While existing wildfire evacuation research focuses on social science surveys and fire spread modeling, they lack data on traffic operations during such incidents. Additionally, traditional traffic data collection methods are unable to gather large sets of data on historical wildfire events. However, the recent availability of connected vehicle (CV) data containing lane-level precision historical vehicle movement data has enabled researchers to assess traffic operational performance at the region and timeframe of interest. To address this gap, this study utilized a CV dataset to analyze traffic operations during a short-notice evacuation event caused by a wildfire, demonstrating that the CV dataset is an effective tool for accurately assessing traffic delays and overall traffic operation conditions during the selected fire incident. The findings also showed that the selected CV dataset provides high temporal coverage and similar travel time estimates as compared to an alternate method of travel time estimation. The study thus emphasized the importance of utilizing advanced technologies, such as CV data, to develop effective evacuation strategies and improve emergency management.

Language: en