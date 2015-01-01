Abstract

Occupational hazards, such as psychosocial stressors, physical injuries from human-animal interactions, and physically demanding work tasks, are common in the veterinary profession, and musculoskeletal discomfort and pain (MDP) may already be present in veterinary undergraduates. This preliminary study investigates the effects of very short, active interventions, called microbreaks, in 36 veterinary students. At the start, participants had a high prevalence of MDP, especially in the neck and lower back. Within a 12-week observational period, 6 weeks of active intervention comprised teaching microbreaks (nine strengthening, stretching, and relaxation exercises; 30-90 s each) and a weekly veterinary-specific ergonomics education and discussion. After the intervention, participants reported fewer painful body regions and an increase in their self-efficacy in potentially painful, risky, or dangerous human-animal interactions. After the 12-week observational period, participants had increased self-efficacy in the maintenance of physical health and self-protection but decreased self-efficacy in healing injuries after veterinary human-animal interactions. Participants felt to have increased and decreased control over dangerous situations with dogs and horses, respectively, although self-efficacy in handling horses increased. Participants integrated microbreaks well into their undergraduate activities and rated the topic relevant to their (later) profession. This should encourage the inclusion of similar programs in undergraduate curricula.

Language: en