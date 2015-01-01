|
Johnson LW, Diaz I. Brain Sci. 2023; 13(5): e707.
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a global health concern, that can leave lasting physical, cognitive, and/or behavioral changes for many who sustain this type of injury. Because of the heterogeneity of this population, development of appropriate intervention tools can be difficult. Social determinants of health (SDoH) are factors that may impact TBI incidence, recovery, and outcome. The purpose of this study is to describe and analyze the existing literature regarding the prevailing SDoH and health disparities (HDs) associated with TBI in adults. A scoping review, guided by the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) framework was used to explore three electronic databases-PubMed, Medline, and CINAHL. Searches identified peer-reviewed empirical literature addressing aspects of SDoH and HDs related to TBI. A total of 123 records were identified and reduced to 27 studies based on inclusion criteria.
healthcare; traumatic brain injury; health disparity; health inequity; outcome; social determinant of health