Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are a salient risk factor for a myriad of negative outcomes. Extant theoretical and empirical models traditionally quantify the impact of ACEs using cumulative representations. Recent conceptualizations challenge this framework and theorize that the types of ACEs children are exposed to differentially impacts their future functioning.



OBJECTIVE: The current study tested an integrated ACEs model using parent-report of child ACEs across four aims: (1) characterize heterogeneity in child ACEs using a latent class analysis (LCA); (2) examine mean level class differences in COVID specific and COVID non-specific environmental factors (i.e., COVID impact, ineffective parenting, effective parenting) and internalizing and externalizing problems during the COVID pandemic; (3) test interactions between COVID impact and ACEs classes in predicting outcomes, and (4) compare a cumulative risk approach to a class membership approach. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A nationally representative sample of U.S. parents (N = 796; 51.8 % fathers, M age = 38.87 years, 60.3 % Non-Hispanic White) completed a cross-sectional survey about themselves and one child (5-16 years old) between February-April 2021.



METHOD: Measures of child's ACEs history, COVID impact, effective and ineffective parenting, and children's internalizing and externalizing problems were completed by parents.



RESULTS: A LCA demonstrated three distinct classes of ACEs reflecting low-risk, trauma-risk, and environmental-risk classes. In general, the trauma-risk class had more negative COVID-19 outcomes than the other classes (small to large effect sizes).



CONCLUSIONS: The classes differentially related to outcomes, providing support for dimensions of ACEs and emphasizing the distinct types of ACEs.

Language: en