Citation
Mehus CJ, Stevenson B, Weiler L, Gunlicks-Stoessel M, Morrell N, Patrick ME. Clin. Trials 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Clinical Trials, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37243406
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: This article draws attention to the need for open evaluation and reporting on safety protocols in survey and intervention research. We describe a protocol for responding to those who indicate increased risk of self-harm (i.e. suicidality or potentially lethal alcohol use) as an example and report on the outcome of our procedures.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; alcohol use; suicidality; intervention; research participant safety