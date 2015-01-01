|
Costello RS, Downing MG, Ponsford J. Disabil. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37237438
PURPOSE: Individuals from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds experience poorer outcomes following traumatic brain injury (TBI), including poorer quality of life. The reasons for these poorer outcomes are unclear. Therefore, this study aimed to qualitatively investigate the experience of injury, rehabilitation, and recovery amongst individuals from a CALD background following TBI.
Traumatic brain injury; outcome; culturally and linguistically diverse; experiences; qualitative