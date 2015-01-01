Abstract

PURPOSE: Individuals from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds experience poorer outcomes following traumatic brain injury (TBI), including poorer quality of life. The reasons for these poorer outcomes are unclear. Therefore, this study aimed to qualitatively investigate the experience of injury, rehabilitation, and recovery amongst individuals from a CALD background following TBI.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Fifteen semi-structured interviews were conducted, and qualitatively analysed using reflexive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: It was demonstrated that: (a) the cognitive and behavioural consequences of TBI were accompanied by stigma and loss of independence; (b) participants held many beliefs related to their TBI, ranging from bad luck to acceptance. Participants' personal values and beliefs provided strength and resilience, with many viewing the injury as a positive event in their lives; (c) participants were appreciative of the high standard of care they received in hospital and rehabilitation, although communication barriers were experienced; (d) many participants identified with Australian culture, and few believed their cultural background negatively impacted their experience of TBI; (e) external support, particularly from family, was considered central to recovery.



CONCLUSION: These findings offer insight into the challenges CALD individuals face and factors that may facilitate their recovery and improve functional outcomes.

