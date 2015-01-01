Abstract

Pesticide exposure and poisoning may rise the risk of mental health problems and suicidal tendencies. To explore the potential connection between chronic occupational exposure to pesticides and depression, anxiety, and suicide-related outcomes in farmers, a systematic review was performed. Systematic review protocol is available in PROSPERO registration number CRD42022316285. A total of fifty-seven studies met inclusion criteria: twenty-nine on depression or other mental disorders, twelve on suicide (two of them on both depression and suicide), and fourteen on pesticide poisoning or self-poisoning and death. Among the fifty-seven selected studies, eighteen were conducted in Asia, seventeen in North America, fourteen in South America, seven in European Union, one in Africa, and one in Australia/Oceania. Selected studies demonstrated an increased prevalence of depressive disorders in farmworkers exposed to pesticides as well as an increased self-reported prevalence of depression in this population. Moreover, previous pesticide poisoning increased the risk estimates for depression or other mental disorders as compared with chronic pesticide exposure. Severe pesticide poisoning and multiple poisoning showed increased risks of depressive symptoms compared with milder cases. In addition, financial difficulties and poor health were positively correlated with depression. Among studies on suicide, nine of them found that suicide rates increased in areas devoted to agriculture with intensive pesticide consumption. Moreover, studies demonstrate a higher suicide risk among farmers. The present review suggests more attention to the farmer's mental health and more detailed studies on occupational exposure to the mixture of these compounds.

Language: en