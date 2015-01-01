|
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The use of social media is on the rise, and posts about anything can be shared these days, whether it be clothes, jewelry, shoes, books, or food and beverages. Some parents even use their children as objects of sharing, and post about their children continuously. Parents who use social media share important moments before and after their children are born on their social network sites accounts. Sharenting refers to the practice of parents, caregivers or relatives sharing information about their children (underage) online, typically on some online platforms. This can include photos, videos, personal stories, and other updates about the child's life. The study aimed to examine the phenomenon of sharenting syndrome in terms of its potential to cause child abuse and neglect. In addition, the aim of this study is to explore the factors associated with and predicting sharenting syndrome by evaluating it through the lens of child abuse and neglect.
