Citation
Bautista-Aranda N, Contreras L, Cano-Lozano MC. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(10): e1402.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
37239688
Abstract
This study examines the influence of exposure to family violence during childhood on child-to-parent violence (CPV) through moral disengagement. The sample included 1868 Spanish adolescents aged between 13 and 18 years (57.9% female, M(age) = 14.94, SD = 1.37). Participants completed the Child-to-Parent Violence Questionnaire, the Mechanisms of Moral Disengagement Scale, and the Exposure to Violence Scale during childhood.
Keywords
adolescents; child-to-parent violence; exposure to violence; mediator; moral disengagement