Bautista-Aranda N, Contreras L, Cano-Lozano MC. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(10): e1402.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/healthcare11101402

37239688

This study examines the influence of exposure to family violence during childhood on child-to-parent violence (CPV) through moral disengagement. The sample included 1868 Spanish adolescents aged between 13 and 18 years (57.9% female, M(age) = 14.94, SD = 1.37). Participants completed the Child-to-Parent Violence Questionnaire, the Mechanisms of Moral Disengagement Scale, and the Exposure to Violence Scale during childhood.

RESULTS showed that exposure to family violence during childhood (vicarious and direct violence) contribute independently and positively to CPV. Moreover, the relationship between vicarious and direct exposure to family violence and CPV is mediated by moral disengagement. The structural model was replicated for both CPV towards the father and CPV towards the mother. The results highlight the importance of early exposure to family violence and moral disengagement in violent behavior towards parents. It is necessary to stage an early intervention with children who have been exposed to family violence in order to prevent an intergenerational transmission of violent behaviors.


Language: en

adolescents; child-to-parent violence; exposure to violence; mediator; moral disengagement

