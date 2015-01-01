Abstract

BACKGROUND: Civil commitment statutes allow qualified individuals to petition for court-mandated commitment for someone with a substance use disorder (SUD). Despite a lack of empirical evidence showing efficacy of involuntary commitment, these statutes are prevalent worldwide. We examined perspectives on civil commitment among family members and close friends of people who use illicit opioids in Massachusetts, U.S.A.



METHODS: Eligible individuals were Massachusetts residents, ≥18 years of age, did not use illicit opioids but had a close relationship with someone who did. We used a sequential mixed methods approach in which semi-structured interviews (N=22) were followed by a quantitative survey (N=260). Thematic analysis was used to analyze qualitative data and survey data were analyzed using descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: While some family members were influenced by SUD professionals to petition for civil commitment, influence from social networks based on personal experience was more common. Motivations for civil commitment included initiating recovery and believing that commitment would reduce overdose risk. Some reported that it afforded them respite from caring for, and worrying about, their loved one. A minority discussed increases in overdose risk following a period of forced abstinence. Participants expressed concerns about the variable quality of care during commitment, largely based on the use of corrections facilities for civil commitment in Massachusetts. A minority endorsed the use of these facilities for civil commitment.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite participants' uncertainty and the harms stemming from civil commitment, including increased risk of overdose after forced abstinence and the use of corrections facilities, family members resorted to this mechanism to reduce immediate overdose risk. Our findings indicate that peer support groups are an appropriate forum to disseminate information about evidenced-based treatment and that family members and others close to those with SUD often lack adequate support for, and respite from, the stress of caring for them.

