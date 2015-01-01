Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The concept of hypersexuality belongs to modern parlance, according to a predominantly clinical meaning, and is understood as a psychological and behavioural alteration as a result of which sexually motivated stimuli are sought in inappropriate ways and often experienced in a way that is not completely satisfactory.



METHODS: Literature up to February 2023 was reviewed, with 25 searches selected.



RESULTS: Forty-two articles were included in the review.



CONCLUSION: Hypersexuality is a potentially clinically relevant condition consisting of one or more dysfunctional and pathological behaviours of one's sexual sphere and graded according to the severity of impairment of subjective acting out; for this reason, the Perrotta Hypersexuality Global Spectrum of Gradation (PH-GSS) is suggested, which distinguishes high-functioning forms (pro-active and dynamic hypersexuality) from those of attenuated and corrupted functioning (dysfunctional and pathological hypersexuality of grades I and II). Future research is hoped to address the practical needs of this condition, such as the exact etiopathology, the role of oxytocin in dopaminergic hypotheses (and its ability to attenuate the symptomatology suffered by the patient in terms of manic drive), the best structural and functional personality framing of the subject, and the appropriate therapy to pursue.

Language: en