Abstract

Adolescents in South Africa have higher suicide rates than older people. A suicide or unexpected death of a fellow student can result in increased copycat behavior. Previous studies have placed emphasis on the significance of school involvement in the prevention of suicide. The study sought to explore the perspective on the prevention of suicide among school learners by school management. A qualitative phenomenological design was applied. The study used purposive sampling to select six high schools. In-depth interviews were conducted with six focus group discussions comprising fifty school management. A semi-structured interview guide guided the interviews. Data were analyzed using a general inductive approach.



FINDINGS revealed that school management should be supported through workshops to increase their skills in handling stressful situations at school. Support for learners through audio-visuals, professional counseling, and awareness campaigns also emerged. Parents-school partnership was said to be effective in preventing suicide among learners as both parties will be free to discuss the problems faced by the learner. In conclusion, empowering school management in the prevention of suicide is critical for Limpopo learners. Awareness campaigns conducted by suicide survivors where they can share their testimonies is necessary. School-based professional counseling services should be established to benefit all learners, particularly those experiencing financial challenges. Pamphlets in local languages should be developed for students to convey information about suicide.

Language: en