Shilubane HN, Ruiter RAC, Khoza LB, van den Borne BHW. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(10): e5856.
PMID
37239582
Abstract
Adolescents in South Africa have higher suicide rates than older people. A suicide or unexpected death of a fellow student can result in increased copycat behavior. Previous studies have placed emphasis on the significance of school involvement in the prevention of suicide. The study sought to explore the perspective on the prevention of suicide among school learners by school management. A qualitative phenomenological design was applied. The study used purposive sampling to select six high schools. In-depth interviews were conducted with six focus group discussions comprising fifty school management. A semi-structured interview guide guided the interviews. Data were analyzed using a general inductive approach.
Keywords
suicide; school; role; school managers; teachers