Abstract

K1 kickboxing fighting is characterised by high injury rates due to the low restrictions of fighting rules. In recent years, much attention has been paid to research on changes in brain function among athletes, including those in combat sports. One of the tools that are likely to help diagnose and assess brain function is quantitative electroencephalography (QEEG). Therefore, the aim of the present study was an attempt to develop a brainwave model using quantitative electroencephalography in competitive K1 kickboxers. A total of thirty-six male individuals were purposefully selected and then comparatively divided into two groups. The first group consisted of specialised K1 kickboxing athletes exhibiting a high level of sports performance (experimental group, n = 18, mean age: 29.83 ± 3.43), while the second group comprised healthy individuals not training competitively (control group, n = 18, mean age: 26.72 ± 1.77). Body composition assessment was performed in all participants before the main measurement process. Measurements were taken for kickboxers during the de-training period, after the sports competition phase. Quantitative electroencephalography of Delta, Theta, Alpha, sensimotor rhytm (SMR), Beta1 and Beta2 waves was performed using electrodes placed on nine measurement points (frontal: FzF3F4, central: CzC3C4, and parietal: PzP3P4) with open eyes. In the course of the analyses, it was found that the level of brain activity among the study population significantly differentiated the K1 formula competitors compared with the reference standards and the control group in selected measurement areas. For kickboxers, all results of the Delta amplitude activity in the area of the frontal lobe were significantly above the normative values for this wave. The highest value was recorded for the average value of the F3 electrode (left frontal lobe), exceeding the norm by 95.65%, for F4 by 74.45% and Fz by 50.6%, respectively. In addition, the Alpha wave standard value for the F4 electrode was exceeded by 14.6%. Normative values were found for the remaining wave amplitudes. Statistically significant differentiation of results, with a strong effect (d = 1.52-8.41), was shown for the activity of Delta waves of the frontal area and the central part of the parietal area (Fz,F3,F4,Cz-p < 0.001), Theta for the frontal area as well as the central and left parietal lobes (Fz,F3,F4-p < 0.001, Cz-p = 0.001, C3-p = 0.018; d = 1.05-3.18), Alpha for the frontal, parietal and occipital areas (for: Fz,F3-p < 0.001, F4-p = 0.036, Cz-p < 0.001, C3-p = 0.001, C4-p = 0.025, Pz-p = 0.010, P3-p < 0.001, P4-p = 0.038; d = 0.90-1.66), SMR for the central parietal and left occipital lobes (Cz-p = 0.043; d = 0.69, P3-p < 0.001; d = 1.62), Beta for the frontal area, occipital and central lobes and left parietal segment (Fz,F3-p < 0.001, F4-p = 0.008, Cz, C3, Pz, P3,P4-p < 0.001; d = 1.27-2.85) and Beta 2 for all measurement areas (Fz, F3, F4, Cz, C3, C4, Pz, P3, P4-p < 0.001; d = 1.90-3.35) among the study groups. Significantly higher results were shown in the kickboxer group compared to the control. In addition to problems with concentration or over-stimulation of neural structures, high Delta waves, with elevated Alpha, Theta and Beta 2 waves, can cause disorders in the limbic system and problems in the cerebral cortex.

Language: en