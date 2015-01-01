|
Citation
Ren P, Wang Y, Liang Y, Li S, Wang Q. J. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37244648
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Bullying victimization and aggression are frequent phenomena among adolescents and have been linked to various mental health problems. Although the correlation between bullying victimization and aggression is well-documented, the direction between the two has been debated. Moreover, the underlying mechanism through which victimization influences aggression or vice versa has gained little attention. The current study used data across two-time points to address this gap and explore the reciprocal relationships between victimization and aggression. The mediating role of teacher justice and related gender differences were also examined.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; bullying victimization; proactive aggression; reactive aggression; teacher justice