Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bullying victimization and aggression are frequent phenomena among adolescents and have been linked to various mental health problems. Although the correlation between bullying victimization and aggression is well-documented, the direction between the two has been debated. Moreover, the underlying mechanism through which victimization influences aggression or vice versa has gained little attention. The current study used data across two-time points to address this gap and explore the reciprocal relationships between victimization and aggression. The mediating role of teacher justice and related gender differences were also examined.



METHODS: A total of 2462 Chinese adolescents (50.9% boys; M(age) = 13.95 years, SD = 0.60) completed measures on two occasions in 1 year with 6-month assessment intervals. Structural equation modeling was used to examine the longitudinal relations among the variables.



RESULTS: Results found that bullying victimization significantly and positively predicted both reactive and proactive aggression over time among the total sample. Reactive aggression significantly positively predicted victimization, while proactive aggression negatively predicted victimization in boys. Furthermore, teacher justice mediated the relationships between victimization and both functions of aggression. Mediation was gender-specific, with a significant mediating effect on girls.



CONCLUSIONS: The results reveal the violent cycle of bullying victimization and aggression and underscore the role of teacher justice in this process. These findings have important implications for targeted interventions.

Language: en