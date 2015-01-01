|
Hoffmann I, Lewis ER, Marini C, McNelis J, Viswanathan S, Posti JP, Lieb DA, Lowery Wilson M. J. Neurosurg. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37243563
OBJECTIVE: Venous thromboembolism (VTE) chemoprophylaxis in pediatric patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) requires balancing the risk of progression of intracranial bleeding versus the risk of VTE. The identification of VTE risk factors requires analysis of a very large data set. This case-control study aimed to identify VTE risk factors in pediatric patients with TBI in order to develop a TBI-specific association model that can be used for VTE risk stratification in this population.
traumatic brain injury; deep vein thrombosis; DVT; PE; pediatric trauma; pulmonary embolism; TBI; venous thromboembolism; VTE