|
Citation
|
Tiyyagura G, Clayton N, Schaeffer P, Gawel M, Leventhal JM, Hammel K, Jubanyik K, Crawley D, Frechette A, Lindberg DM, Sullivan T, Asnes A. J. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37244576
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To identify barriers and facilitators of evaluating children exposed to caregiver intimate partner violence (IPV) and develop a strategy to optimize the evaluation. STUDY DESIGN: Using the EPIS (Exploration, Preparation, Implementation, and Sustainment) framework, we conducted qualitative interviews of 49 care providers, including emergency department clinicians (n=18), child abuse pediatricians(n=15), child protective services staff (n=12), and caregivers who experienced IPV (n=4), and reviewed meeting minutes of a family violence community advisory board (CAB). Researchers coded and analyzed interviews and CAB minutes using the constant comparative method of grounded theory. Codes were expanded and revised until a final structure emerged.
Language: en