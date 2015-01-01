Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify barriers and facilitators of evaluating children exposed to caregiver intimate partner violence (IPV) and develop a strategy to optimize the evaluation. STUDY DESIGN: Using the EPIS (Exploration, Preparation, Implementation, and Sustainment) framework, we conducted qualitative interviews of 49 care providers, including emergency department clinicians (n=18), child abuse pediatricians(n=15), child protective services staff (n=12), and caregivers who experienced IPV (n=4), and reviewed meeting minutes of a family violence community advisory board (CAB). Researchers coded and analyzed interviews and CAB minutes using the constant comparative method of grounded theory. Codes were expanded and revised until a final structure emerged.



RESULTS: Four themes emerged: 1) benefits of evaluation, including the opportunity to assess children for physical abuse and to engage caregivers; 2) barriers, including limited evidence about the risk of abuse in these children, burdening a resource-limited system, and the complexity of IPV; 3) facilitators, including collaboration between medical and IPV providers; and 4) recommendations for trauma- and violence-informed care (TVIC) in which a child's evaluation is leveraged to link caregivers with an IPV advocate to address the caregiver's needs.



CONCLUSIONS: Routine evaluation of IPV-exposed children may lead to the detection of physical abuse and linkage to services for the child and the caregiver. Collaboration, improved data on the risk of child physical abuse in the context of IPV, and implementation of TVIC may improve outcomes for families experiencing IPV.

Language: en