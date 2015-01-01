|
Davis JP, Prindle J, Saba SK, Castro CA, Hummer J, Canning L, Pedersen ER. J. Sleep Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, European Sleep Research Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37243415
Insomnia is highly prevalent among military veterans, with rates nearly double that of civilian populations. Insomnia typically co-occurs with other psychological problems, including substance use (e.g. cannabis) and perceived stress. Much of the research focused on insomnia, stress and cannabis use explores cannabis as a sleep aid and a mechanism for stress relief. However, recent theoretical and empirical evidence suggests a dynamic interplay between insomnia, cannabis use and perceived stress, yet few longitudinal studies exist. Using a sample of 1105 post-9/11 veterans assessed over four time points across 12 months, we used latent difference score modelling to examine proportional change between insomnia, perceived stress and cannabis use.
Language: en
trauma; cannabis use disorder; dynamic change; military; sleep problems; substance use disorder