Casula A, Milazzo BM, Martino G, Sergi A, Lucifora C, Tomaiuolo F, Quartarone A, Nitsche MA, Vicario CM. Life (Basel) 2023; 13(5).
INTRO: Aggressive behavior represents a significant public health issue, with relevant social, political, and security implications. Non-invasive brain stimulation (NIBS) techniques may modulate aggressive behavior through stimulation of the prefrontal cortex. AIMS: To review research on the effectiveness of NIBS to alter aggression, discuss the main findings and potential limitations, consider the specifics of the techniques and protocols employed, and discuss clinical implications.
Language: en
aggression; cTBS; non-invasive brain stimulation; rTMS; tDCS