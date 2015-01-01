Abstract

Intimate partner violence is commonly experienced by women and associated with poor mental health outcomes. Evidence regarding the patterns of IPV across time, and the associated long term course of depressive symptoms is lacking. The current study aimed to (a) identify patterns of physical and emotional IPV experienced by women over the 10 years since having their first child, and (b) identify trajectories depressive symptoms across the 10-year period for each pattern of IPV exposure. Data was drawn from the Mothers' and Young People's Study (MYPS), a longitudinal study of 1507 mothers and their first born child. Data was collected during pregnancy and at one, four, and ten years postpartum. Using Latent Class Analysis, four distinct classes of IPV were identified: (1) Minimal IPV, (2) Early IPV exposure, (3) Increasing IPV, and (4) Persistent IPV. Latent growth modelling revealed that all classes characterised by some IPV exposure experienced elevated trajectories of depressive symptoms in comparison to the minimal IPV class. Those experiencing increasing and persistent IPV experienced the most severe course of depressive symptoms.

Language: en