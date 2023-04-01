Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to compare determinants of firearm purchasing related to the pandemic. STUDY DESIGN: This was a cross-sectional survey.



METHODS: A total of 3853 online panel participants completed a survey between December 22, 2020, and January 2, 2021, to approximate a nationally representative sample of US adults (aged ≥18 years). Four firearm ownership groups were created: non-owners, a proxy for first-time COVID-19 owners, prepandemic owners with COVID-19 purchase, and prepandemic owners without COVID-19 purchase. Explanatory variables were in four domains: demographics, concern about the pandemic, actions taken in response to COVID-19, and emotional response to COVID-19. Multivariate analysis estimated the adjusted odds of the outcomes.



RESULTS: Respondents were categorized as non-owners (n = 2440), pandemic-related purchasers with no other firearms (n = 257), pandemic-related purchasers with other firearms (n = 350), and those who did not purchase in response to the pandemic but have other firearms (n = 806). Multivariable logistic regression found that compared with non-owners, those who had firearms at home with no pandemic-related purchases are more likely to be male, live in rural settings, have higher income, and be Republican.



CONCLUSIONS: The results highlight the changing profile of American firearm owners and identify that those who purchased firearms for the first time (in response to the pandemic) should be the focus of tailored public health interventions, including provision of education about recommended firearm storage to reduce firearm violence, particularly because they are more likely to have children at home, and belong to demographic groups that may have less experience with firearm safety.

