Abstract

Childhood intimate partner violence (IPV) exposure increases the likelihood of internalizing and externalizing problems. There is substantial variability in children's outcomes following IPV exposure, but the reasons behind this are unclear, particularly among preschool-age children. The current study aimed to examine the direct and indirect effects of IPV on preschoolers' mental health through parent factors (parenting and parental depression), exploring child temperament as a potential moderator of the relation between IPV and child outcomes. Participants were 186 children (85 girls) and their parents living in the United States. Data were initially collected when children were age three, with follow-up at ages four and six. Both parents' baseline IPV perpetration had adverse effects on child outcomes. Mothers' IPV was associated with greater paternal depression, paternal overractivity, and maternal laxness, whereas fathers' IPV was associated with more paternal overreactivity. Only paternal depression mediated the effect of mothers' IPV on child outcomes. Parenting did not mediate nor did child temperament moderate the relation between IPV and child outcomes.



RESULTS shed insight into the need to address parental mental health in families experiencing IPV and underline the need for a further exploration of individual- and family-level mechanisms of adjustment following IPV exposure.

Language: en