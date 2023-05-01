Abstract

BACKGROUND: The incidence of injuries on alpine ski slopes have been assessed using various methods. A decline in injury rate has been observed throughout the literature; however, the actual incidence remains unclear. The purpose of this study was therefore to evaluate the incidence of skiing and snowboarding injuries using large-sample data from an entire geographic state.



METHODS: Data on alpine injuries over the course of five winter seasons between 2017 and 2022 were prospectively collected from the emergency service dispatch center of Tyrol (Austria). The incidence of injuries was assessed in relation to the number of skier days, which was obtained from the chamber of commerce.



RESULTS: A total of 43,283 cases were identified, and a total of 98.1 Mio skier days were registered during the inclusion period of our study, resulting in an overall incidence of 0.44 injuries per 1,000 skier days. This is significantly less than reported from previous studies. From 2017/18 to 2021/22 there was a slight increase in injuries per 1000 skier days with an exception only for the COVID-19 related season 2020/21.



CONCLUSION: Our study showed a significant reduction in the incidence of alpine skiing and snowboarding injuries in comparison with previous studies and should be considered a benchmark for future studies. Long-term studies on the efficacy of safety gear, as well as the influence of ski patrol and air-borne rescues on patient outcome are warranted.

