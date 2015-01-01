Abstract

Older adult homicide is unique and under-researched, requiring immediate attention due to the rapidly ageing population. The current study aims to contribute to the description of homicide at the individual, interpersonal, incident and community levels. This research comprised a whole of state jurisdiction population-based retrospective analysis of homicide deaths of older adults aged 65 years and older reported to the Coroner between 2001 and 2015. Descriptive statistical analyses were conducted to compare older adult homicides by sex and the deceased-offender relationship. There were 59 homicide incidents involving 23 female and 36 male deceased (median age=72 years) and 16 female and 41 male offenders (median age=41 years). Individual factors included the following: Deceased frequently had a recorded physical illness (66%), and over one-third were born overseas (37%) or had recent contact with general practitioners and human services (36%). Offenders frequently had a history of illicit drug or alcohol use (63%), diagnosed mental illness (63%) and historical exposure to violence (61%). Interpersonal factors included the following: The deceased-offender relationship tended to be intimate or familial (63%). Incidents factors included the following: incident predominantly occurred in the victim's home (73%), involving the use of a sharp object (36%), bodily force (31%) or blunt force (20%). The older adult homicide is characterised by poor health in the victim, mental illness, substance abuse or a history of conflict in the either the victim or the offender, familial deceased-offender relationship and the home as the incident location. The results identify future prevention opportunities in clinical and human services settings.

