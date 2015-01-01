|
Barrita A, Strong MN, Ferraris J, Wong-Padoongpatt G. J. Subst. Use Addict Treat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37245853
INTRODUCTION: Racial microaggressions are daily slights and denigrations perpetrated toward people of color (PoC). These forms of everyday racism are significant stressors for PoC and can insult, invalidate, and assault racial identities. Past findings on discrimination indicate a strong link between engagement in maladaptive behaviors (e.g., substance use and behavioral addictions) and perceived racism. Although the topic of racism is receiving more traction, a dearth of knowledge still persists on racial microaggressions and how these daily interactions can elicit negative coping behaviors, particularly substance use. The current study examined the relationship among microaggressions, substance use, and psychological distress symptoms. Specifically, we aimed to explore if PoC cope with racial microaggressions by using substances.
Psychological distress; Substance use; Coping strategies; Racial microaggressions