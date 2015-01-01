Abstract

The unique forms of trauma experienced by survivors of genocidal rape are not well understood. Hence, we conducted a systematic scoping review regarding the consequences for survivors of rape during genocide. Searches conducted in PubMed, Global Health, Scopus, PyscInfo, and Embase produced a total of 783 articles. After completing the screening process, 34 articles were eligible for inclusion in the review. The included articles focus on survivors from six different genocides, with most focusing on either the genocide of the Tutsis in Rwanda or the Yazidis in Iraq. The study findings consistently show that survivors deal with stigmatization as well as a lack of both financial and psychological social support. This lack of support is partly due to social ostracization and shame but is also attributed to the fact that many survivors' families and other providers of social support were murdered during the violence. Many survivors, particularly young girls, reported dealing with intense forms of trauma both as a direct result of sexual violence and due to witnessing the death of their community members during the period of genocide. A notable proportion of survivors became pregnant from genocidal rape and contracted HIV. Group therapy was shown to improve mental health outcomes across numerous studies. These findings have important implications and can inform recovery process efforts. Psychosocial supports, stigma reduction campaigns, community reestablishment, and financial assistance are integral in facilitating recovery. These findings can also play an important role in shaping refugee support programs.

Language: en