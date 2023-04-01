Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hardships such as custody issues and financial stress may increase suicide risk for individuals experiencing intimate partner problems, particularly intimate partner violence (IPV). The objective of this study was to examine associations among custody issues, financial strain, and IPV among female suicide decedents with known intimate partner problems using data from the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS).



METHODS: NVDRS data from 2018, which comes from 41 U.S. states, was used to examine the nature and frequency of custody and financial strain and IPV among a sample of 1,567 female suicide decedents with known intimate partner problems (e.g., divorce, breakup, argument). Case narratives were used to extract detailed information about these situations.



RESULTS: IPV was documented in 22.14% of cases. Compared with those without documented IPV, cases with documented IPV were more likely to include custody issues (3.44% vs. 6.34%). Controlling for demographic characteristics and mental health, documented child custody issues were associated with greater odds of IPV (odds ratio = 1.80; 95% confidence interval = 1.03-3.16). Financial strain was not statistically significantly associated with child custody issues or IPV among this sample.



CONCLUSIONS: Child custody issues can contribute to suicide among women with known intimate partner problems and is positively associated with IPV. Suicide prevention and intervention efforts should recognize child custody issues as a risk factor, particularly when coupled with IPV. There is also a need to promote policies and services that improve the financial and civil legal circumstances of IPV survivors.

Language: en