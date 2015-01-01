Abstract

The COVID 19 pandemic has created blocks in our society that have affected all areas of our lives. One of the areas that have been affected most significantly is the transport sector. Due to the restrictions against the spread of the pandemic, public transport suffered huge losses. The aim of this contribution is to point out the changes in the traffic behavior of the inhabitants of Slovakia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For this purpose, the data obtained using a questionnaire survey, which was carried out during 2021 by the inhabitants of Slovakia, served this purpose. It was found that during the strongest waves of the pandemic, residents avoided using public transport and switched to other modes of transport, primarily individual car and pedestrian transport. The main reason was safety and health concerns.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic



Language: en