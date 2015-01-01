SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Harantová V, Ilavská I, Böhm P, Böhmová G. Transp. Technic Technol. 2023; 19(1): 13-18.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Walter De Gruyter)

DOI

10.2478/ttt-2023-0003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The COVID 19 pandemic has created blocks in our society that have affected all areas of our lives. One of the areas that have been affected most significantly is the transport sector. Due to the restrictions against the spread of the pandemic, public transport suffered huge losses. The aim of this contribution is to point out the changes in the traffic behavior of the inhabitants of Slovakia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For this purpose, the data obtained using a questionnaire survey, which was carried out during 2021 by the inhabitants of Slovakia, served this purpose. It was found that during the strongest waves of the pandemic, residents avoided using public transport and switched to other modes of transport, primarily individual car and pedestrian transport. The main reason was safety and health concerns.

Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print