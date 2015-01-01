|
Citation
|
Rosenblatt A. Duke J. Const. Law Public Policy 2022; 17: 239-265.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Duke University School of Law)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Gun rights and gun control advocates alike are watching the Supreme Court, to see what happens in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. In this pivotal Second Amendment case, the Court finds its first opportunity to substantially extend its 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, and to define the scope of the Second Amendment right to bear arms outside the home. The Court can decide this case narrowly by limiting its decision to the statutes at issue, New York's "proper cause" regime (the "New York law"). Alternatively, the Court can rule broadly and use this case to shift Second Amendment doctrine away from the predominant "two-part inquiry" to the "text, history, and tradition" ("THT") approach, which has been relied upon in Second Amendment jurisprudence when these three types of sources provide reasonably clear guidance. Second Amendment advocates hope the Court will use the "text, history, and tradition" approach to affirm that arms kept and born outside the home ("public carry") are constitutionally protected.
Language: en