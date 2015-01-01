Abstract

Since modern times, the West had gradually measured the standard and image of civilization of a country or a nation from the trinity of material, spirit and morality. Peregrinators to China mostly used such words as "hypocritical", "dirty", "indifferent", "selfish", "cruel" and "insensitive" to represent the moral and spiritual image of Chinese people. Peregrinators to China in the 19th century constructed a depraved and corrupt moral image of China in a three-dimensional perspective from individual moral depravity to overall despicability of the nation.



Peregrinators to China in the 19th century deemed that the insensitive mental state of Chinese people was a natural continuation of the Chinese society's habit of foot-binding, tolerance of disease and pain, obedience to harsh laws and insensitivity to drowning infants[1], which was the physical and physiological basis of Chinese people's moral depravity. Sybille et al.[1] assumed that the widespread existence of the above phenomena was due to the fact that Chinese people, regardless of age and gender, had no sense of physical pain. Peregrination texts written by Milne William Charles, John Macgowan, Justus Doolittle, etc., discussed these phenomena in great detail. That is to say, western peregrinators used the standards of western culture to measure the above phenomena and behaviors, so as to find the physical and physiological causes for Chinese people's moral depravity.

Language: en