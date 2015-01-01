|
Citation
|
Li C. J. Landscape Res. (Cranston, RI) 2023; 15(2): 63-64, 70.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, USA-China Science and Culture Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Since modern times, the West had gradually measured the standard and image of civilization of a country or a nation from the trinity of material, spirit and morality. Peregrinators to China mostly used such words as "hypocritical", "dirty", "indifferent", "selfish", "cruel" and "insensitive" to represent the moral and spiritual image of Chinese people. Peregrinators to China in the 19th century constructed a depraved and corrupt moral image of China in a three-dimensional perspective from individual moral depravity to overall despicability of the nation.
Language: en