SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Boldina A, Hanel PHP, Steemers K. Landsc. Res. 2023; 48(3): 276-296.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Landscape Research Group, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01426397.2022.2142204

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Inactivity is one of the major health risks in technologically developed countries. This paper explores the potential of a series of urban landscape interventions to engage people in physical activity. Online surveys were conducted with 595 participants living in the UK by inviting them to choose between conventional pavement or challenging routes (steppingstones, balancing beams, and high steps) using photorealistic images. Across four experiments, we discovered that 80% of walkers claim they would pick a challenging route in at least one of the scenarios, depending on perceived level of difficulty and design characteristics. Where a challenging option was shorter than a conventional route, this increased the likelihood of being chosen by 10%, and the presence of handrails by 12%. This suggests that people can get nudged into physical activities through minor changes to the urban landscape. We discuss implications for policy makers and urban designers.


Language: en

Keywords

Active urbanism; choice architecture; exercise; health; invigorating landscape; sociopsychology; urban design

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print