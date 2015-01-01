|
Citation
|
Tsai M. Landsc. Res. 2022; 47(3): 400-413.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Landscape Research Group, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Designing for people's health and well-being is one important purpose for landscape design in healthcare environments. The concept of therapeutic landscapes has been applied widely in various healthcare settings. This research extends the concept of therapeutic landscapes in ordinary everyday context and explores the role of gardens in Australian aged-care facilities. Fieldwork shows aged-care residents reclaim the outdoor environment by actively shaping the landscape to create special meanings and embed memories in characterising their current living space.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aged-care; gardens; healing landscapes; health and well-being; healthcare; older people; outdoor environment; people and place; Therapeutic landscapes; vernacular