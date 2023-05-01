Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate whether maltreatment investigated during infancy affects high-acuity health care utilization patterns during early childhood.



METHODS: Retrospective case-control study based on linked data between child protection and hospital encounter records conducted to review health records of infants investigated for abuse and/or neglect. Cases and controls were followed longitudinally through the Rady Children's Hospital electronic health records for 4 years starting at the age of 1 year.



RESULTS: A total of 3,692 children were investigated for maltreatment within the first year of life. When comparisons were made between children reported for maltreatment and matched controls, children with infancy maltreatment reports had significantly more high-acuity health care encounters than matched controls (Average Treatment Effect =1.53, 95% CI 1.08 - 1.99, P<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Infants investigated for maltreatment have greater high-acuity health care utilization in early childhood. These findings highlight this population's need for well-defined medical homes to ensure appropriate health care. Further understanding of the underlying reasons for this increased health care burden will help inform these efforts.

Language: en