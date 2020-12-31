Abstract

BACKGROUND: fall-risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs) are a ubiquitous issue, especially for older patients. As part of a German guideline for pharmacotherapy, from 2019, a new quality indicator for this patient group was developed to measure the percentage of patients receiving FRIDs.



METHODS: patients, aged at least 65 years in 2020, insured by the Allgemeine OrtsKrankenkasse statutory health insurance (Allgemeine Ortskrankenkasse, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany) with a particular general practitioner (GP) were observed from 1 January to 31 December 2020 cross-sectionally. The intervention group received GP-centred health care. Within GP-centred health care, GPs have the role of gatekeepers for patients within the health system and are-in contrast to regular care GPs in addition to other commitments-obliged to regularly attend training sessions on appropriate pharmacotherapy. The control group received regular GP care. For both groups, we measured the percentage of patients receiving FRIDs as well as the occurrence of (fall-related) fractures as the main outcomes. To test our hypotheses, we performed multivariable regression modelling.



RESULTS: a total of 634,317 patients were eligible for analysis. Within the intervention group (n = 422,364), we could observe a significantly reduced odds ratio (OR) for obtaining a FRID (OR = 0.842, confidence interval [CI]: [0.826, 0.859], P < 0.0001) in comparison to the control group (n = 211,953). Moreover, we could observe a significantly reduced chance for (fall-related) fractures in the intervention group (OR: 0.932, CI: [0.889, 0.975], P = 0.0071).



CONCLUSIONS: the findings point in the direction that the health care providers' awareness of the potential danger of FRIDs for older patients is higher in the GP-centred care group.

