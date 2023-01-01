Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The incidence of major trauma in older people is increasing. Frailty is likely to be a factor that influences the outcomes of trauma. We conducted a systematic review aiming to investigate whether frailty affects major trauma outcomes in older people and whether it is more predictive than age.



METHODS: Observational studies investigating frailty, major trauma severity and outcomes were eligible. We searched electronic databases (Ovid MEDLINE, PubMed, Ovid EMBASE and CINAHL) from 2010 to 01 January 2023. We used Joanna Briggs Institute software to assess the risk of bias and conduct meta-analyses of the relationships between frailty status and outcomes. We used a narrative synthesis to compare the predictive value of frailty and age.



RESULTS: Twelve studies were eligible for meta-analyses. In-hospital mortality (odds ratio (OR) = 1.12, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.05, 1.19), length of stay (OR = 2.04, 95% CI 1.51, 2.56), discharge to home (OR = 0.58, 95% CI 0.53, 0.63) and in-hospital complications (OR = 1.17, 95% CI 1.10, 1.24) were all associated with frailty. Frailty was found to be a more consistent predictor of adverse outcomes and mortality in older trauma patients than injury severity and age in six studies that reported multivariate regression analysis.



DISCUSSION: Older trauma patients with frailty have higher in-hospital mortality rates, prolonged hospital stays, in-hospital complications and adverse discharge disposition. Frailty is a better predictor of adverse outcomes than age in these patients. Frailty status is likely to be a useful prognostic variable in guiding patient management and stratifying clinical benchmarks and research trials.

Language: en